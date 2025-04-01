Harga BBM Shell, BP, dan Vivo Turun Mulai 1 April, Ini Rinciannya

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di SPBU Shell, BP dan Vivo turun mulai 1 April 2025, setelah sebelumnya PT Pertamina Persero menurunkan harga BBM untuk Pertamax Series pada 29 April 2025.

Dilansir dari keterangan resmi Shell di laman resminya yang dikutip di Jakarta, Selasa, harga BBM Shell Super mulai 1 April 2025 menjadi Rp12.920 per liter, Shell V-Power menjadi Rp13.370 per liter, Shell V-Power Diesel Rp14.060 per liter dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ Rp13.550 per liter.

Sebelum 1 April 2025 ini, harga BBM di SPBU Shell yakni Shell Super: Rp13.590 per liter, Shell V-Power: Rp14.060 per liter, Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.760 per liter; dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ Rp14.240 per liter.

Kemudian, untuk harga BBM di SPBU BP per 1 April 2025, sebagaimana dikutip dari lama resmi BP, yakni harga BP Ultimate sebesar Rp13.370 per liter, BP 92 Rp12.800 per liter dan BP Ultimate Diesel Rp14.060 per liter.

Sebelum 1 April 2025, harga BP 92 sebesar Rp13.300 per liter, BP Ultimate: Rp14.060 per liter, serta BP Diesel Ultimate: Rp14.760 per liter.

Selanjutnya, harga BBM Vivo mulai 1 April 2025, dikutip dari akun resmi media sosial Vivo yakni BBM Revvo 90 sebesar Rp12.800 per liter, Revvo 92 sebesar Rp12.920 per liter, Revvo 95 sebesar Rp13.370 per liter, Diesel Primus Plus Rp14.060 per liter.

Sebelum 1 April, harga BBM Vivo adalah Revvo 90 sebesar Rp13.200 per liter, Revvo 92 sebesar Rp13.590 per liter, Revvo 95 sebesar Rp14.060 per liter dan Diesel Primus Plus: Rp14.760 per liter.

Adapun Pertamina, pada 29 Maret 2025 sudah terlebih dahulu menurunkan harga BBM yakni Pertamax (RON 92) menjadi Rp12.500 per liter atau turun Rp400 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp12.900/liter. Pertamax Green (RON 95) menjadi Rp13.250 per liter atau turun Rp450 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp13.700 per liter.