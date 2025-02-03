Ini Deretan Pemenang Grammy Awards 2025
Senin, 03 Februari 2025 – 14:51 WIB
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Acara puncak Grammy Awards 2025 akhirnya telah selasai digelar.
Deretan pemenang Grammy Awards 2025 pun telah diumumkan.
Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, hingga Beyonce berhasil memenangkan penghargaan bergengsi tersebut.
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2025:
- Album of the Year: Cowboy Carter - Beyonce
- Record of the Year: Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
- Song of the Year: Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
- Best New Artist: Chappell Roan
- Dr. Dre Global Impact Award: Alicia Keys
- Best Pop Solo Performance: Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
- Best Dance Pop Recording: Charli XCX - Von Dutch
- Best Pop Vocal Album: Short N' Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
- Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Neverender - Justice & Tame Impala
- Best Dance/Electronic Album: Brat - Charli XCX
- Best Rock Album: Hackney Diamonds - The Rolling Stones
- Best Rock Performance: Now and Then - The Beatles
- Best Metal Performance: Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) - Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
- Best Rock Song: Broken Man - St Vincent
- Best Alternative Music Performance: Flea - St. Vincent
- Best Alternative Music Album: All Born Screaming - St. Vincent
- Best R&B Performance: Made For Me (Live on BET) - Muni Long
- Best R&B Song: Saturn - SZA
- Best R&B Album: 11:11 (Deluxe) - Chris Brown
- Best Rap Performance: Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
- Best Rap Song: Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
- Best Rap Album: Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii
- Best Melodic Rap Performance: 3:AM - Rapsody feat Erykah Badu
- Best Country Solo Performance: It Takes a Woman - Chris Stapleton
- Best Country Album: Cowboy Carter - Beyonce
- Best Country Duo/Group Performance: II MOST WANTED - Beyonce feat Miley Cyrus
- Best Country Song: The Architect - Kacey Musgraves
- Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Dune: Part Two
- Best Song Written for Visual Media: It Never Went Away - American Symphony
- Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: The Heart, The Mind, The Soul - Tank and The Bangas
- Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration - Jimmy Carter
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein
- Best Music Video: Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
- Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Daniel Nigro
- Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Amy Allen. (mcr7/jpnn)
