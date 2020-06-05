Jumat, 05 Juni 2020 – 20:06 WIB

jpnn.com, LONDON - Operator Premier League merilis jadwal untuk tiga putaran pertandingan pertama musim 2019/20 yang dilanjutkan mulai 18 Juni nanti.

Semua pertandingan akan dimainkan secara tertutup.

Liverpool akan melanjutkan perjuangan mereka, yang sedikit lagi berbuah gelar juara.

The Reds bakal meladeni tuan rumah Everton, Senin (22/6) dini hari WIB.

Liverpool bertujuan untuk memenangi liga untuk pertama sejak 1990, alias belum mendapatkan trofi selama era Premier League.

Tim asuhan Jurgen Klopp saat ini memimpin 25 poin, membutuhkan maksimal dua kemenangan dari sembilan pertandingan tersisa untuk mendapatkan gelar. (pl/jpnn)

Jadwal Premier League Mulai 18 Juni Hingga 3 Juli

18 Juni

00.00 WIB Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

02.15 WIB Manchester City vs Arsenal

20 Juni

00.00 WIB Norwich City vs Southampton

02.15 WIB Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

18.30 WIB Watford vs Leicester City

21.00 WIB Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

23.30 WIB West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21 Juni

01.45 WIB AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

20.00 WIB Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

22.15 WIB Aston Villa vs Chelsea

22 Juni

01.00 WIB Everton vs Liverpool

23 Juni

02.00 WIB Manchester City vs Burnley

24 Juni

00.00 WIB Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

02.15 WIB Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

25 Juni

00.00 WIB Manchester United vs Sheffield United

00.00 WIB Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

00.00 WIB Norwich City vs Everton

00.00 WIB Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth

02.15 WIB Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

26 Juni

00.00 WIB Burnley vs Watford

00.00 WIB Southampton vs Arsenal

02.15 WIB Chelsea vs Manchester City

27 Juni

18.30 WIB Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

28 Juni

22.30 WIB Watford vs Southampton

30 Juni

02.00 WIB Crystal Palace vs Burnley

1 Juli

02.15 WIB Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

2 Juli

00.00 WIB AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

00.00 WIB Arsenal vs Norwich City

00.00 WIB Everton vs Leicester City

02.15 WIB West Ham United vs Chelsea

3 Juli

00.00 WIB Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

02.15 WIB Manchester City vs Liverpool