Pedro Acosta Pimpin Top 10 Practice MotoGP Valencia
jpnn.com - VALENCIA - Pembalap KTM Pedro Acosta memimpin daftar Top 10 Practice MotoGP Valencia 2025 di Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Jumat (14/11).
MotoGP Valencia merupakan seri ke-22, atau yang terakhir musim ini.
Pedro Acosta menjadi yang paling kencang, disusul Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) dan Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Ducati).
Sepuluh pembalap terbaik pada practice berhak mendapat akses langsung ke kualifikasi utama (Q2), sedangkan di luar Top 10 harus berjibaku terlebih dahulu di kualifikasi 1 (Q1).
Dua terbaik di Q1 berhak naik ke Q2 dan otomatis sudah mengamankan posisi start di urutan ke-12 pada sprint dan race/grand prix. (adk/jpnn)
Hasil Practice MotoGP Valencia 2025
Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max
1. Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'29.240s 20/26 340k
2. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.053s 23/25 339k
3. Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.185s 20/21 331k
4. Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.233s 24/25 335k
5. Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.315s 21/23 334k
6. Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.316s 23/26 337k
7. Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.353s 21/23 334k
8. Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.357s 25/26 331k
9. Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.394s 23/25 339k
10. Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.433s 18/23 332k
11. Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.489s 23/25 340k
12. Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.566s 23/26 337k
13. Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Test Team (RC213V) +0.592s 21/22 335k
14. Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.593s 22/23 331k
15. Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.651s 23/25 339k
16. Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.656s 25/27 339k
17. Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.759s 22/22 337k
18. Maverick Vinales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.907s 23/25 337k
19. Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.997s 16/23 337k
20. Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) +1.027s 19/25 326k
21. Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.064s 26/28 334k
22. Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.164s 17/23 335k
23. Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.289s 22/24 337k
24. Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.312s 25/28 334k
data: crash
MotoGP Valencia 2025
Jumat (14/11)
Free Practice 1: Jack Miller
Practice: Pedro Acosta
Sabtu (15/11)
16.10-16.40 WIB: Free Practice 2
16.50-17.05 WIB: Qualifying 1
17.15-17.30 WIB: Qualifying 2
21.00 WIB: Sprint 13 Laps
Minggu (16/11)
15.40-15.50 WIB: Warm Up
20.00 WIB: Grand Prix 27 Laps