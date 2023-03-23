Ini Jadwal MotoGP Portugal 2023 dan Nomor Motor 22 Pembalap
Kamis, 23 Maret 2023 – 19:42 WIB
jpnn.com - PORTIMAO - Seri pertama MotoGP 2023 bakal digelar di Autodromo Internacional do Algarve atau biasa juga disebut Portimao Circuit, 24-26 Maret.
Rangkaian MotoGP Portugal 2023 dibuka dengan Practice 1 besok, mulai pukul 17.45 WIB.
Berikut di bawah ini jadwal lengkap MotoGP Portugal, nama dan nomor motor pembalap, serta kalender MotoGP 2023. (adk/jpnn)
Jadwal MotoGP Portugal 2023
Jumat (24/3)
Practice 1: 17.45-18.30 WIB
Practice 2: 22.00-23.00 WIB
Sabtu (25/3)
Free Practice: 17.10-17.40 WIB
Q1: 17.50-18.05 WIB
Q2: 18.15-18.30 WIB
Sprint: 22.00 WIB
Minggu (26/3)
Warm Up: 15.45-15.55 WIB
Race (25 lap): 20.00 WIB