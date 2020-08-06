Jokowi Berbelasungkawa Atas Tragedi Lebanon, Pakai Bahasa Inggris

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Presiden Jokowi menyampaikan pernyataan turut berdukacita atas tragedi di ibu kota Lebanon, Beirut.

Jokowi mengungkapkannya lewat media sosial Twitter, pada akun @jokowi, dengan menggunakan bahasa Inggris.

"My deepest condolences to my brothers and sisters in Lebanon. In this tragic and painful incident, Indonesia stands with Lebanon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims of the devastating explosion in Beirut," tutur @jokowi.

Tragedi Lebanon telah merenggut ratusan nyawa.

My deepest condolences to my brothers and sisters in Lebanon. In this tragic and painful incident, Indonesia stands with Lebanon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims of the devastating explosion in Beirut. — Joko Widodo (@jokowi) August 6, 2020

Hingga Kamis (6/8) pagi WIB, pemerintah setempat menyebutkan ada 135 meninggal, 5.000 orang cedera dan puluhan ribu masih belum ditemukan.

