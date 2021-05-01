Aguero Cetak Gol Fantastis, Manchester City di Ambang Juara

jpnn.com, LONDON - Manchester City sangat dekat untuk memastikan diri menjadi juara Premier League musim ini.
Bartandang ke markas Crystal Palace, di Selhurts Park, Sabtu (1/5) malam WIB, The Citizens menang 2-0.
Dua gol tim asuhan Pep Guardiola itu tercipta di babak kedua.
Gol pertama dicetak Sergio Aguero pada menit ke-57 lewat sebuah tendangan keras.
#Aguero scores for #MCFC in one of his final @premierleague appearances. City fans right now ???? pic.twitter.com/upPeERfTgN — Ultimate Football (@UltimateFootyTV) May 1, 2021
Itu merupakan gol pertama Aguero di Selhurts Park.
City menjauh sangat cepat setelah Ferran Torres menambah keunggul City hanya 83 detik setelah gol Aguero.