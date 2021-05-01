Alexa Analytics
Aguero Cetak Gol Fantastis, Manchester City di Ambang Juara

Sabtu, 01 Mei 2021 – 21:29 WIB
Sergio Aguero mencetak gol ke gawang Crystal Palace. Foto: diambil dari premierleague

jpnn.com, LONDON - Manchester City sangat dekat untuk memastikan diri menjadi juara Premier League musim ini.

Bartandang ke markas Crystal Palace, di Selhurts Park, Sabtu (1/5) malam WIB, The Citizens menang 2-0.

Dua gol tim asuhan Pep Guardiola itu tercipta di babak kedua.

Gol pertama dicetak Sergio Aguero pada menit ke-57 lewat sebuah tendangan keras.

Itu merupakan gol pertama Aguero di Selhurts Park.

City menjauh sangat cepat setelah Ferran Torres menambah keunggul City hanya 83 detik setelah gol Aguero.

