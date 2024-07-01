Close Banner Apps JPNN.com
JPNN.com - Olahraga - All Sport

Inilah Tim Impian VNL 2024, Brizard jadi MVP

Senin, 01 Juli 2024 – 10:55 WIB
VNL 2024 Dream Team (dari kiri), Yuki Ishikawa, Tomasz Fornal, Nicolas Le Goff, Antoine Brizard, Jean Patry, Jakub Kochanowski, dan Tomohiro Yamamoto. Foto: Volleyball World

jpnn.com - LODZ – Antoine Brizard terpilih sebagai setter terbaik dan juga most valuable player (MVP) Volleyball Nations League atau VNL 2024 Putra.

Pemain berusia 30 tahun itu tampil pada 15 laga Prancis di VNL musim ini.

Brizard mencetak 26 poin, sepuluh ace, sembilan kill, tujuh block, dan 250 pengaturan sukses (65 di antaranya saat final).

Panpel VNL 2024 juga memilih enam pemain lainnya masuk VNL 2024 Dream Team.

Antoine Brizard (11). Foto: Volleyball World

Cek di bawah ini. (vw/jpnn)

VNL 2024 Dream Team

Most Valuable Player: Antoine Brizard (Prancis)
Best Setter: Antoine Brizard (Prancis)
Best Opposite: Jean Patry (Prancis)
Best Outside Hitters: Yuki Ishikawa (Jepang), Tomasz Fornal (Polandia)
Best Middle Blockers: Nicolas Le Goff (Prancis), Jakub Kochanowski (Polandia)
Best Libero: Tomohiro Yamamoto (Jepang)

VNL 2024 Dream Team terdiri dari tiga pemain Prancis, dua dari Jepang, dan dua dari Polandia.

Redaktur & Reporter : Mufthia Ridwan

