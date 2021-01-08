Alexa Analytics
Pose Ariel Tatum Membaca Buku Bikin Warganet Khawatir

Jumat, 08 Januari 2021 – 10:55 WIB
Pose Ariel Tatum Membaca Buku Bikin Warganet Khawatir - JPNN.COM

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Artis Ariel Tatum membuat pengikutnya di Instagram khawatir, usai mengunggah potret tiduran sambil membaca.

Dalam potret itu, Ariel Tattum yang mengenakan tanktop hitam terlihat santai membaca buku sambil tiduran di lantai.

“Silently a flower blooms, In silence it falls away, Yet here now, at this moment, at this place, the whole of the flower, the whole of the world is blooming,” tulis Ariel Tatum.

“This is the talk of the flower, the truth of the blossom: The glory of eternal life is fully shining here. (Zenkei Shibayama, A Flower Does Not Talk),” sambungnya.

Unggahan itu rupanya menarik perhatian desainer Didiet Maulana, rekan Ariel Tatum. Ia hawatir dengan Ariel yang rebahan di lantai tanpa bantalan.

“Sandaran gitu enggak sakit ya #salahfikusakutu but anyway aku lagi suka baca bukunya Jim Kwik yang Limitless. So powerfull,” tulis Didiet.

