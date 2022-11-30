Close Banner Apps JPNN.com
Remaja Berdarah Indonesia Menang Lomba di Australia Setelah Menceritakan Tradisi Toraja

Rabu, 30 November 2022 – 23:38 WIB
Remaja Berdarah Indonesia Menang Lomba di Australia Setelah Menceritakan Tradisi Toraja
Perempuan keturunan Indonesia, Nandira menulis tentang adat Toraja dalam kompetisi anak muda di Melbourne. (ABC: Uma Srikantha)

Death is at the centre of life in Tana Toraja — this ritual is how they honour those who have passed.

Demikian bunyi sepenggal kalimat yang diceritakan Nandira Xavier, perempuan keturunan Toraja, yang tinggal di kawasan Endeavour Hills di Melbourne, Australia.

Tulisannya soal ritual upacara adat kematian di Toraja telah memenangkan hati para juri hingga menobatkannya sebagai salah satu pemenang dalam program Takeover Melbourne 2022.

Takeover Melbourne memberikan sebuah platform bagi ratusan anak muda dari berbagai penjuru di kota Melbourne untuk menceritakan identitas mereka lewat seni bercerita atau 'storytelling'.

Bangga dengan kebudayaan

It is there, I learned that this celebration of life embraces the natural cycle of existence.

Families will treat their loved one as if they were still alive, until they are able to gather enough money for the resources to hold a ceremony.

Before this ceremony is held, their spirit is also believed to linger on earth.

Afterward, the soul will begin its journey to Puya, the land of the spirits.

Nandira Xavier, perempuan berdarah Indonesia menjadi salah satu juara di Melbourne setelah menceritakan soal

Sumber ABC Indonesia

